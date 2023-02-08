Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 08, 2023 3:46 PM ETEssex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS)
Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 8, 2023 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Michael Schall - President and CEO

Angela Kleiman - Sr. EVP and COO

Barb Pak - EVP and CFO

Adam Berry - CIO

Conference Call Participants

Nick Joseph - Citigroup

Anthony Paolone - JPMorgan

Wesley Golladay - Robert W. Baird

Austin Wurschmidt - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Steve Sakwa - Evercore ISI

Alexander Goldfarb - Piper Sandler

Brad Heffern - RBC Capital Markets

John Kim - BMO Capital Markets

Joshua Dennerlein - Bank of America

Nick Yulico - Scotiabank

Adam Kramer - Morgan Stanley

Michael Goldsmith - UBS

John Pawlowski - Green Street

Anthony Powell - Barclays

Haendel St. Juste - Mizuho

Jamie Feldman - Wells Fargo

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Essex Property Trust Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded. Statements made on this conference call regarding expected operating results and other future events are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are made based on current expectations, assumptions and beliefs as well as information available to the Company at this time.A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Further information about these risks can be found on the Company's filings with the SEC.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Mr. Michael Schall, President and Chief Executive Officer for Essex Property Trust. Thank you, Mr. Schall, you may begin.

Michael Schall

Good morning, and welcome to our fourth quarter earnings conference call. Angela Kleiman and Barb Pak will follow me with comments, and Adam Berry is here for Q&A. Today, I will touch briefly on our full year results, expectations for 2023 and why we believe that our West Coast rental markets are positioned to outperform

