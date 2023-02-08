Aker Solutions ASA (AKRTF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 08, 2023 3:57 PM ETAker Solutions ASA (AKRTF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.04K Followers

Aker Solutions ASA (OTC:AKRTF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 8, 2023 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Preben Orbeck - Head of Investor Relations

Kjetel Digre - Chief Executive Officer

Idar Eikrem - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Preben Orbeck

Good morning, and welcome to Aker Solutions presentation of the fourth quarter and annual results for 2022.

My name is Preben Orbeck, and I'm the Head of Investor Relations. With me here today is our CEO, Kjetel Digre; and our CFO, Idar Eikrem. They will take you through the main developments of the quarter.

Our presentation today is a live audiocast, and you can download the slides from our web page. After the presentation, we have time for questions. Those of you who are following the audiocast can submit your questions on the online platform.

And with that, I leave the floor to Kjetel Digre.

Kjetel Digre

Thank you, Preben, and welcome to everyone. Let me take you through the highlights of the quarter.

Firstly, the overall message is that we have increased the top and bottom lines in the quarter from the same period last year, and that we are delivering above our financial targets. Our fourth quarter revenue was NOK12.5 billion, and EBITDA was NOK999 million, excluding special items, with a margin of 8.0%. We delivered NOK59.3 billion of order intake or 4.8x book-to-bill. Our backlog ended at close to NOK100 billion, providing a solid foundation for our growth targets moving forward.

Secondly, we continue to progress well with our transition journey. The process for establishing the new subsea joint venture with SLB is progressing according to plan with expected closing during the second half of 2023. As mentioned, we have experienced a record high order intake in the quarter, of which almost 80% is related to Aker Solutions segments, excluding Subsea, meaning Renewables & Field Development

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.