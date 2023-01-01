Aon Has Some Reinsurance Upside, But The Value Proposition Is Lacking

Feb. 08, 2023 5:09 PM ETAon plc (AON)BRO, MMC, TFC, WTW
Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.41K Followers

Summary

  • Aon's fourth quarter earnings were lackluster, with weaker organic growth than its peers and less margin leverage.
  • Weaker M&A activity hit the Commercial Risk business, but a hard reinsurance market could drive better results through 2023.
  • There's nothing wrong with Aon per se, but opportunities to meaningfully accelerate revenue growth and/or margin expansion seem more limited at this point in the cycle.
  • Discounted cash flow suggests Aon could still be worth holding, but there doesn't seem to be much undervaluation here.

Aon Risk Solutionsoffice in Aon Center, Los Angeles, CA, USA.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

At this point in the cycle I would generally prefer to own a high-quality insurance broker than a run-of-the-mill insurance underwriter, as I expect more pressure on pricing and I don’t see recent pricing as

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.41K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TFC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.