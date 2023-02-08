MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCFT) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 8, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Tim Oxley - Chief Financial Officer

Fred Brightbill - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

George Steinbarger - Chief Revenue Officer

Conference Call Participants

Joe Altobello - Raymond James

Craig Kennison - R.W. Baird

Drew Crum - Stifel

Eric Wold - B. Riley Securities

Michael Swartz - Truist Securities

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q2 2023 MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Tim Oxley, CEO [ph]. Please go ahead.

Tim Oxley

Thank you, operator and welcome, everyone. Thank you for joining us today as we discuss MasterCraft's second quarter performance for fiscal 2023. As a reminder, today's call is being webcast live and will also be archived on our website for future listening. With me on this morning's call are Fred Brightbill, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman; and George Steinbarger, our Chief Revenue Officer. Fred will begin with a review of our operational highlights from the second quarter. I will then discuss our financial performance for the quarter. Then I'll turn the call back to Fred for some closing remarks before we open the call for Q&A.

Before we begin, we'd like to remind participants that the information contained in this call is current only as of today, February 8, 2023. The company assumes no obligation to update any statements, including forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and subject to a safe harbor disclaimer in today's press release. Additionally, on this conference call, we will discuss non-GAAP measures that include or exclude special or items not indicative of our ongoing operations. For each non-GAAP measure, we also

