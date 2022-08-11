IDEXX Laboratories Q4 Earnings: Strong Margin Expansion But Too Expensive

Feb. 08, 2023 5:22 PM ETIDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)
Felix Fung profile picture
Felix Fung
538 Followers

Summary

  • IDEXX Laboratories' share price has increased over 55% since last October.
  • The pet healthcare company has a huge TAM and is benefiting from strong tailwinds.
  • Its Q4 earnings were strong as margins improved once again while guidance also indicates accelerating growth.
  • However, the valuation is high and offers little potential upside.
  • I rate the company as a hold.

A young female vet examining a kitten

ilkermetinkursova/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) may not be a household name, but the company has been one of the best-performing compounders in the past decade, with shares up over 1,100% during the period, significantly outpacing the broad indexes. The

Chart
Data by YCharts

IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories

This article was written by

Felix Fung profile picture
Felix Fung
538 Followers
I am a student studying sociology and economics at the University of New South Wales. I just started writing and I appreciate any type of feedbacks and comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.