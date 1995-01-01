IWS Vs. IJJ: Comparing Mid-Cap Value ETFs

Feb. 13, 2023 9:00 AM ETiShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ), IWS
Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
Marketplace

Summary

  • The iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF invests based on the Russell Midcap Value Index.
  • The iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF invests based on the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index.
  • I will review both ETFs, their respective index, and then compare both ETFs based on equity factors, risk, and performance.
  • Readers will see that the IJJ ETF has a slight edge in CAGR and risk ratios, but both are close enough that my suggestion is owning the one that matches the Index family of their other US equity ETFs.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Hoya Capital Income Builder. Learn More »

US dollar bills on a background with dynamics of exchange rates. Trading and financial risk concept

Lazy_Bear

(This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate)

Introduction

Recently I published MDY Vs. SPY: Skipping The Crowd Has Benefits that showed Mid-Cap stocks can be a great asset class to own, especially for investors overweighted in Large-Cap

PortfolioVisualizer

PortfolioVisualizer.com

Chart
Data by YCharts

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

ishares.com; compiled by Author

Russell midcap

ishares.com; compiled by Author

IWS ticker

sekingalpha.com IWS DVDs

IWS ETF

seekingalpha.com IWS scorecard

Chart
Data by YCharts

spglobal.com

spglobal.com Index

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

ishares.com; compiled by Author

Mid-Cap Value

ishares.com; compiled by Author

IJJ ticker

seekingalpha.com IJJ DVDs

IJJ ETF

seekingalpha.com IJJ scorecard

Fidelity.com

Fidelity.com

IWS vs IJJ

ETFRC.com

PortolioVisualizer.com

PortolioVisualizer.com

IWS fund

seekingalpha.com IWS homepage

IJJ fund

seekingalpha.com IJJ homepage

Growth vs Value stocks

PortolioVisualizer.com

DON ticker

PortolioVisualizer.com

I ‘m proud to have asked to be one of the original Seeking Alpha Contributors to the 11/21 launch of the Hoya Capital Income Builder Market Place.

This is how HCIB sees its place in the investment universe:

Whether your focus is high yield or dividend growth, we’ve got you covered with high-quality, actionable investment research and an all-encompassing suite of tools and models to help build portfolios that fit your unique investment objectives. Subscribers receive complete access to our investment research - including reports that are never published elsewhere - across our areas of expertise including Equity REITs, Mortgage REITs, Homebuilders, ETFs, Closed-End-Funds, and Preferreds.

This article was written by

Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
6.1K Followers
Build sustainable portfolio income with premium dividend yields up to 10%.

I have both a BS and MBA in Finance. I have been individual investor since the early 1980s and have a seven-figure portfolio.  I was a data analyst for a pension manager for thirty years until I retired July of 2019. My initial articles related to my experience in prepping for and being in retirement. Now I will comment on our holdings in our various accounts. Most holdings are in CEFs, ETFs, some BDCs and a few REITs. I write Put options for income generation. Contributing author for Hoya Capital Income Builder

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.