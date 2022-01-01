Dear followers/readers,
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has been one of those successful stocks/companies that I had introduced to me several years ago. Since forecasting and finding what sort of seems to work for this company, I've never really looked back, and always keep either a watchlist or a significant position of the company in my portfolio. The current position is around 1%, and it's about 10 months old from my last article back in April of 2022. Back then, I went back to a "BUY" and positive. This has turned out to be exactly the right thing to do, with the following results since publication and increasing my stake.
This sort of investing is a big part of why my returns outperform the broader average, and why I'm up in a year where most indexes were down double digits. I know my quality companies, and I buy them cheap - Ameriprise is one of them.
Let's revisit the company for 2023 and see what we have.
I've mentioned before what a great business Ameriprise is - so, no introductions or significant charting here. The company is a significant player in integrated asset management, retirement, and ancillary wealth management services, both on a national as well as a global scale.
It's mostly wealth management ("WM") at this point, which makes it somewhat rare to some peers. WM drives over 80% of the company's annual revenues, and it has very long-term client relationships with individuals and organizations that trust Ameriprise's capacities in ways only possible through decades of building valuable relationships.
The company has impressive, internal synergies from one set of operations to another, which drives sales in one segment to sales in another. This results in impressive free cash flow generation, which is why the company boasts an EPS chart such as this over time.
Remember, when in doubt, go to math. The market valuations don't really tell the story of how the company has been doing - financial reporting and filings do that. The market just reacts. And the fact is that while AMP has been able to, as you see above, deliver mostly unfailing growth for almost 15 years, the fact is the share price has gone both up and down in the meantime - but the underlying operations are very solid, and this is the primary reason I am an investor.
If something concerns wealth management, retirement, or asset solutions, Ameriprise tends to offer it - and its quality is confirmed through a 50%+ typical operating RoE.
The latest results do little to dispel this upside or notion of quality. We have 4Q22 results that came in less than 2 weeks ago, and despite declines from a strong comparison period, the company remains solid. EPS is up 13% for the quarter, and 11% for the year, excluding unlocking impacts.
The company's earnings in wealth management continue to drive results, and grew by 41% in 4Q22, driving 64% of company EPS. The reason for this solid growth was both fundamentals, as well as growth from the relatively new Ameriprise Bank. The asset management segment is seeing market challenges from how things are currently playing out, but is attempting to compensate through expense management.
Meanwhile, the remainder of the company is delivering results, and also is showing the lower overall risk profile I've been expecting, which compared to other insurers, puts the company in an extremely advantageous position in terms of risk management that insulates it from crashes that have happened not only to Unum (UNM), but Lincoln National (LNC) as well, two companies I've invested in in the past. It's, of course, impossible to completely cover or protect oneself here, but the company has done well to position its portfolio and assets with this in mind.
The way these companies work is quite interesting. While Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is obviously seeing market pressures from poor overall market performance (at least until January, we'll see how the recent surge impacts things, of course), it's important to remember that the company has correlative exposure to interest rates movement - in that increases in interest rates also mean positive earnings for AMP stock. In this case, any movement and business results completely negated the impacts of the market and more besides.
This is what we want to see from virtually all insurers, but something we rarely see as clearly as we do here. Wealth management, even though client assets are down from record-driven $858B in 2021 to $758B in 2022, is still not a problem, because client flows and TTM revenue on a per-advisor basis, are actually up.
So the company, despite lower assets under management ("AUM"), is doing very well - and delivering record margins of 30% and above. While not 100% class-leading, it's getting there. The growth in the banking segment for AMP will further drive earnings, as the interest rate correlation rises.
Asset management is really the only black sheep in the bunch - both negative FX due to the dollar, and the market as well as the impacts in AUM in the sector are quite impaired here, and flows are actually negative for the year.
We're likely to see a reversion or a break here in 1Q23, due to the market correlation of this segment, but it's also important to not underestimate the cost structures and expense impacts found in these segments. Asset management is a sort of segment in which when the market turns sour - it all turns sour. Asset flows go down, equity and fixed market depreciation are impacted, and mark-to-market adjustments cause negative impacts together with the impacts in performance fees. AMP saw a stable fee rate at 48 bps, but it still went down in terms of fees overall by $30M YoY. Margins in this segment were below 30% for the quarter.
But this is really only a minor point in a quarter otherwise highlighted by positive development across most fields. The retirement solutions segment saw an increase in earnings due to enhanced fixed yields, lower amortization, and continued optimization. The company's RBC remains at 530%+, which is among the leading in the entire industry.
Also, AMP's balance sheet remains titanium-grade, as you can see below.
So how exactly does this influence the appeal and investability of AMP? Why am I, as you can see, moving to a "HOLD" stance for a company that seems to be doing so well?
For a very simple reason.
Ameriprise Financial stock remains above all, a valuation-oriented play. If you take a look at the 10-year trend, with share price back on the table and normalized discount back as well, you'll see that there are times to "BUY" and times to "SELL" or trim the company position. The normalized discount level gives us a very good idea of where this is possible.
Don't get me wrong. As you can see, you could have held the company throughout all the dips and so forth, and likely still come out on top in the long term. That's the key to a qualitative company. However, my investment strategy includes trimming and selling at high valuations and investing in lower-valued companies for higher upsides. So, while I've actually made triple digits with AMP, I've made even more long-term by doing this strategically over time.
AMP goes up and down - and the time to buy it, I would say, is below a 12.5x P/E. This is a good baseline where the company is below, it's a fairly good indicator for a typical 2%+ yield, and a double-digit upside that's over 10-15%. Above that, and above 13x, the company's upside typically dips down to around 10-12% at most, and much of that is predicated on a growth estimate that has been known to deliver dips.
I said in my previous article, that the forecasted growth by AMP here is excellent. This is still true - but it's also all about that valuation. At current estimates and valuation, the upside here is no longer 15-25%, it's 8-12% annually. While this may be good enough for some, remember that this comes with a low yield of 1.42% in a typically high-yielding sector of finance, asset management, and custody banks. If we look at the peer group and start to include banks that are relevant due to the AMP bank, we can easily find yields that by themselves are higher than the lower-range upside here on an annual basis.
This is a bit of a problem for me - because what's available in virtually any other undervalued financial company here is far better. Yes, AMP is one of the best-rated ones at an A-rating here.
Still, there is a lot to like about Ameriprise Financial. That's what drew me to investing in the business in the first place after all and that's why, despite having sold some of my shares at a high valuation, I still have some of my position in the company left as I'm writing this article - but with the very clear intention of rotating them into lower-valued assets and companies to maximize the upside potential I have here.
Looking at analyst forecasts and valuations, S&P Global calls the company a "BUY," but only with a 3.5% upside to an average PT of around $365, from a range of $287 and $430 at the highest. Remember, analysts here have the unfortunate tendency to overshoot quite a bit once this company goes into positive territory. My own PT as of my last article was $305 - that was the midpoint 12.5-12.6x P/E.
As of this article, I'm bumping that target to update for new forecasts - the new 12.5x AMP target is around $335, $340 at most. I'm not going any higher than that, and the company is currently trading close to $350/share.
You can guesstimate where this ends up going in terms of thesis - but I'll also mention here that forecasts aren't as perfect as we'd like, with around 20% negative miss ratio on a 10-year basis, even with a 10% margin of error.
When this company reaches a lower valuation, it becomes one of my highest-conviction quality "BUYs."
But in this specific situation, I view Ameriprise Financial, Inc. as likely to potentially underperform. If we see a similar downturn we've seen many times before, the short-term potential is for AMP to generate a negative RoR of around 4-7% in 2023, should it normalize towards an 11-12x P/E during this year.
That is why I'm changing my stance here.
My thesis for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is the following:
Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).
The company, therefore, does not fulfill my valuation-related criteria, which dictates "HOLD" here.
The company discussed in this article is only one potential investment in the sector. Members of iREIT on Alpha get access to investment ideas with upsides that I view as significantly higher/better than this one. Consider subscribing and learning more here.
This article was written by
Mid-thirties DGI investor/senior analyst in private portfolio management for a select number of clients in Sweden. Invests in USA, Canada, Germany, Scandinavia, France, UK, BeNeLux. My aim is to only buy undervalued/fairly valued stocks and to be an authority on value investments as well as related topics.
I am a contributor for iREIT on Alpha as well as Dividend Kings here on Seeking Alpha and work as a Senior Research Analyst for Wide Moat Research LLC.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMP, UNM, LNC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment. Short-term trading, options trading/investment, and futures trading are potentially extremely risky investment styles. They generally are not appropriate for someone with limited capital, limited investment experience, or a lack of understanding for the necessary risk tolerance involved. The author's intent is never to give personalized financial advice, and publications are to be viewed as research and company interest pieces.
The author owns the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in the articles. The author owns the Canadian tickers of all Canadian stocks written about.
Comments