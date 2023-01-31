About Google's Chatbot Alternative And YouTube's Challenges

Feb. 08, 2023 5:57 PM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGL1 Comment
Manuel Paul Dipold profile picture
Manuel Paul Dipold
1.26K Followers

Summary

  • At least from my personal use, I can say that ChatGPT has partially replaced Google for me.
  • Google is launching its own system. But in the past, the company has had problems converting users into paying subscribers.
  • YouTube still has a lot of potential, but success is not guaranteed. I suspect that total watch time is already dropping.
  • I believe it can be very positive for the company in the long term if they lose some market share to competition in the next few years. For far too long, they have had an unchallenged market position and rested on it.

Mädchen plaudert

supersizer/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Alphabet/Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is facing a challenge with the rise of OpenAI's ChatGPT, which has quickly gained millions of users and partially replaced Google search for some. With Microsoft (

Number of paying YouTube Music and YouTube Premium subscribers worldwide

Statista

Google market share over time

statcounter.com

Alphabet quaterly results

abc.xyz

Chart
Data by YCharts

Google fastgraphs

fastgraphs

This article was written by

Manuel Paul Dipold profile picture
Manuel Paul Dipold
1.26K Followers
My focus is on a total return style with long and short positions (10-30% short positions). My main expertise is the current technological and geopolitical shift with the amazing investment opportunities they offer. Therefore, I always try to find stocks or whole sectors with favorable risk-reward structures. My long investment style is a core-satellite strategy: The core consists of large caps and/or ETFs. The satellites around this core are small caps, potential 10-baggers, and undervalued stocks. In short selling, I focus on overvalued stocks that will fall back down sooner or later. My name is Manuel Paul Dipold. Born in Germany but lived 8 years in Asia. I am myself an entrepreneur and have many entrepreneur friends. I am not a professional investor but it´s a hobby I love. So I know Europe and Asia very well and seek undervalued or high-growth stocks - always with valuation, geopolitical and social shifts in mind.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.