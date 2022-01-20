Let Otter Tail's Plastics Segment Normalize First

The Dragon of Wall Street profile picture
The Dragon of Wall Street
22 Followers

Summary

  • Otter Tail is a conglomerate dedicated to electric utilities, manufacturing and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes.
  • Their Plastics segment is still expecting normalization, which could drag down earnings in the near term.
  • After normalization and any price reactions from the next few quarter's results, Otter Tail will hopefully have a better entry point.

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky.

Artur Nichiporenko

Introduction

Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ: OTTR) is primarily an electric utility company with a well executed diversification into manufacturing. It is very well positioned to overcome near-term challenges; however, I think the current valuations have priced in all the

Otter Tail's financial overview; revenues, operating profit and net income

Otter Tail

Otter Tail's Revenue Mix

Otter Tail Q3 2022 Revenues (Otter Tail)

Otter Tail's forecast Earnings Per Share for Q4 2022 and Q1 2023

Seeking Alpha

Chart
Data by YCharts

Otter Tail SWOT Analysis

SWOT Analysis for Otter Tail (Made in-house)

Otter Tail's Credit Lines and Current Amounts Withdrawn

Otter Tail Corporation

Otter Tail's long-term debt as shown on the bottom of their balance sheet

Otter Tail Corporation

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts
Chart
Data by YCharts

Otter Tail's Quarterly Estimates for the next year

Seeking Alpha

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

The Dragon of Wall Street profile picture
The Dragon of Wall Street
22 Followers
A casual investor that likes to check out companies and their business models to find potentially hidden gems. Not a professional, more of a broad-based investor with a few preferred sectors.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.