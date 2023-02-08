Vestas Wind Systems A/S (VWDRY) Full Year 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 08, 2023
SA Transcripts
Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCPK:VWDRY) Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 8, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Henrik Andersen – Group President and Chief Executive Officer

Hans Martin Smith – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ajay Patel – Goldman Sachs

Casper Blom – Danske Bank

Claus Almer – Nordea

Deepa Venkateswaran – AB Bernstein

Gael de-Bray – Deutsche Bank

Akash Gupta – J.P. Morgan

Kristian Johansen – SEB

Mark Freshney – Credit Suisse

Henrik Andersen

Good morning again to everyone following our announcements on the 27th of January 2023. Let me also just start up front to say thank you for your support. First of all, to our shareholders, to our partners and not least to our colleagues, it is a result for 2022 that is not satisfying, but we are getting there. And I hope we are also able to give you quite a lot more details in the following presentation.

So with that, highlight of 2022. We had a revenue of €14.5 billion. Revenue declined compared with 2021 driven by Russia and Ukraine exit as well as certain project delays. We ended with an EBIT margin of negative 8%. EBIT was hampered by some of the discussed supply chain disruptions, high inflation, energy crisis, some higher warranty provisions and also the offshore impairments. The total order intake was 11.2 gigawatts with an ASP of €1.07 million per megawatt. The wind turbine order intake in gigawatt was down 9% (sic) [19%], but increased 3% in value due to the strong price increases to be seen a little earlier – later, sorry.

And then in Service, strong performance in Service for the year. We had a 27% revenue growth in 2022 and had a 21.4% EBIT margin. We also progressed in sustainability and was recognized for it. Our circularity

