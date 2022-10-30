Shell: A Tough Call This Year

Feb. 08, 2023 6:54 PM ETShell plc (SHEL), RYDAFCVX, TTE, XOM, COP, BP, EQNR
Summary

  • Shell plc reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per ADS of $2.76 or $9.814 billion, up 3.8% sequentially.
  • Upstream production was 2,776K Boepd in the fourth quarter (including 916K Boepd of Integrated gas), down 10.1% compared to a year ago and up 2.3% sequentially.
  • I recommend buying Shell plc between $55 and $56 with potential lower support at $54.
Shell office building. Oil and gas energy company

Robert Way/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) is Europe's largest oil company.

The London-based Shell plc was the former Anglo-Dutch major. The company dropped its Dutch headquarters last year to become a fully British-based company. On February 2, 2023,

Table

SHEL 2022 and 4Q22 Highlights (SHEL Presentation)

The commodity prices mainly backed the solid results. The global liquids price was $82.42 per Boe in the 4Q22, with Natural gas up 37.6% YoY. However, as shown below, the liquid prices were down from 3Q22.
Chart

SHEL Quarterly Liquid prices history (Fun Trading)

Chart

SHEL Oil and Gas 1-Year (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart

SHEL Quarterly Revenues history (Fun Trading)

Shell plc reported revenues and other income for the fourth quarter of $101.195 billion, up significantly from $90.223 billion in the same quarter last year and up 2.5% sequentially. Net income was $10,409 million or $2.92 per diluted ADS share.

Chart

SHEL Quarterly Free Cash flow history (Fun Trading)

The company said that dividends declared to Shell shareholders for the quarter amount to $0.2875 (x2 for share ADR) per share. The dividend yield is currently 4.29%.

Chart

SHEL Quarterly oil equivalent production history (Fun Trading)

Upstream production was 2,776K Boepd in the fourth quarter (including 916K Boepd of Integrated gas), down 10.1% compared to a year ago and up 2.3% sequentially (please look at the chart above).

Chart

SHEL Quarterly Cash versus Debt history (Fun Trading)

Chart

SHEL TA Chart Short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

