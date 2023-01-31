VioletaStoimenova

A strong economy begins with a strong, well-educated workforce. - Bill Owens.

Patrons of The Lead-Lag Report would note that every Tuesday, I publish a set of charts highlighting the relative strength of different segments of the market relative to the S&P 500 (SP500). After a steady period encompassing a faint uptrend, last week the small-cap ratio staged a smart breakout, reiterating the level of interest seen in that segment. While things are looking good for small-caps as a whole, it also reiterates the risk-on theme that I've been highlighting for a few months now.

I’ve seen a few novice investors express concerns over a subdued VIX and how that may counter risk-on positioning, but history has shown us that this is hardly an anomaly and the VIX typically hovers within a range of 12-24x.

Nonetheless, if you’re keen to explore the hot small-cap space, may I present to you a small-cap employment services stock (~300m market cap)- HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI), which is benefitting from industry-related conditions and has some other useful qualities.

Of late, there’s been a lot of chatter over how the labor market continues to defy expectations in the midst of a tighter monetary environment. Just for some context, at a time when economists were expecting less than 200,000 jobs to be added last month, non-farm payroll additions came in at 517,000, with upward revisions to last year’s data. At the same time, you also have the unemployment rate dip to a 53-year low of 3.4%.

Not everyone is buying the fact that we are in a hot labor market; in fact, a Lead-Lag Live guest this week has expressed some skepticism over the headlines surrounding the strength of the labor market when some of the internals look less than steady. For instance, he suggested that a significant portion of labor force addition is not being driven by permanent jobs but rather temporary jobs. Clearly, one sector that is feeling the heat is tech employment, where we've come across a slew of job cuts in recent months.

Well, the good thing about HQI is that it is relatively well-positioned to handle all these issues. Firstly, it is deeply involved in temp employment. In an environment where interest rates and inflation remain high, companies will look to mitigate the costs associated with permanent employment and seek flexible solutions that HQI can offer. HQI management noted that the temp market continues to be very tight with an undersupply of temp workers keeping pricing power resilient enough for the firm.

Secondly, this is not a firm that is heavily exposed to tech employment. In fact, its major exposure is to the industrial and blue-collar side of the employment market. Latest reports reiterate how strong the demand for blue-collar workers appears to be. Besides, in the clean energy space blue-collar employment demand has gone through the roof given the plethora of new projects that have kicked off post the generous tax credits announced recently. The traditional energy space, too, is witnessing a boom in shale production with producers prepared to pay “bumper salaries to draw in new workers."

The other encouraging aspect of HQI’s business model is this franchise-centric backdrop. The company has around 225 offices across the country, and an overwhelming majority of these offices consist of franchises, which helps it keep a lid on the cost base. In a traditional staffing business, it is challenging to grow across locations, as one would need to add high-cost regional and middle management; in the franchise model, the onus is left to the owners, who generally tend to invest less in regional middle management.

December 22 Presentation

All in all, with a well-managed cost base, you get to a position where your EBITDA growth is sturdier than your topline growth. Be it last year’s performance or the three years before, HQI’s EBITDA growth has led revenue growth.

Seeking Alpha

On account of these improvements in cost dynamics, HireQuest, Inc. is also very well-positioned to be more generous with its payouts to its shareholders. HQI started paying dividends in Q3-20, and over time this has grown manifold. In late 2020, payouts were at the 10% levels, now it is 3x larger!

YCharts

Conclusion

As noted in a Lead-Lag Live Chat with Brian Shannon, given the uncertainty around the markets, it would pay to be flexible with one’s holding period, as things can quickly change in the blink of an eye. Ideally, you don't want to be getting too cozy with names that look overbought or overvalued in the short term.

HireQuest, Inc. has already proven to be a tremendous source of alpha these last few months; at a time when the popular Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) has only delivered mid-single-digit returns, the HireQuest stock has trounced its benchmark by 10x!

YCharts

YCharts

Unsurprisingly, the strong bout of outperformance has dampened the forward valuation narrative, which no longer looks attractive enough. As per YCharts, HireQuest, Inc.'s current multiple of 16.65x is roughly ~28% pricier than the stock's own historical average.