KYN: It May Be Beneficial To Add Shares Of This CEF To Your Portfolio Today

Summary

  • Midstream partnerships and similar companies are great investments for retirees due to their stability and high yields.
  • Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. invests in a portfolio of these companies in order to provide its investors with a high level of total return and income.
  • The closed-end fund underperformed the broader index over the past six months, but it also includes renewable energy companies and others to take advantage of the energy transition.
  • The Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund's 8.92% yield appears quite sustainable going forward.
  • The fund is currently trading at an attractive discount to the net asset value.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Energy Profits in Dividends. Learn More »

Close-up View Of Hydrogen Pipe Line Valve And Storage Tanks

For many years now, one of the most popular investments for income-seeking investors has been midstream master limited partnerships and corporations. This makes a deal of sense as many of these companies boast considerably higher yields than just about anything

KYN Asset Allocation

KYN 6-Mo. Chart

KYN Top Ten Holdings

AMLP 6-Mo. Chart

KYN Sector Diversification

KYN Dividend History

KYN Distributions by Type

Power Hedge is an independent stock research and analysis firm with a passion for macro- and microeconomic analysis. Power Hedge focuses our research primarily on dividend-paying, international companies of all sizes with sustainable competitive advantages. Power Hedge is neither a permabear nor a permabull. However, we believe that, given the current structural problems in the United States, the best investment opportunities may lie elsewhere in the world. The firm's strategy is primarily buy and hold, but will stray from that strategy on occasion. Our ideal holding period is forever, however we realize that both internal and external forces can impact an investment. For this reason, we believe that it is vital to keep a close eye on all of your investments. We do not believe in changing an investment based on short-term market swings.

Traditionally, we have not always responded to comments but in order to improve the quality of our research, comments will be reviewed and we will respond to issues regarding errors or omissions. This does not include our premium service, "Energy Profits In Dividends" which is available from the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. This service does include detailed discussions with our team both on the reports themselves and in a private forum.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long various energy-focused funds that currently hold positions in several of the stocks mentioned in this article. I exercise no control over the contents of these funds and they may change at any time.

This article was originally published to Energy Profits in Dividends on February 8, 2023. Subscribers to the service have had since that time to act upon it.

