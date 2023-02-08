Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 08, 2023 6:20 PM ETVanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.05K Followers

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 8, 2023 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Kevin Moran - CFO

Mihael Polymeropoulos - President, CEO and Chairman

Timothy Williams - General Counsel

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Q4 2022 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Earnings Conference Call.

I would now like to turn the call over to Kevin Moran, Vanda's Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Kevin Moran

Thank you, Mandy. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us to discuss Vanda Pharmaceuticals fourth quarter and full year 2022 performance. Our fourth quarter and full year 2022 results were released this afternoon and are available on the SEC's EDGAR system and on our website, www.vandapharma.com.

In addition, we are providing live and archived versions of this conference call on our website. Joining me on today's call is Dr. Mihael Polymeropoulos, our President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; and Tim Williams, our General Counsel. Following my introductory remarks, Mihael will update you on our ongoing activities. I will then comment on our financial results before opening the lines for your questions.

Before we proceed, I would like to remind everyone that various statements that we make on this call will be forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Our forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and assumptions that involve risks, changes in circumstances and uncertainties. These risks are described in the cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements, Risk Factors and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our most recent annual report on Form 10-K as updated by our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's EDGAR system and on our

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.