Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 08, 2023 6:21 PM ETPenske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.05K Followers

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call February 8, 2023 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Anthony Pordon - EVP, IR & Corporate Development

Roger Penske - Chair, CEO

Michelle Hulgrave - EVP, CFO

Conference Call Participants

Daniel Imbro - Stephens

John Murphy - Bank of America

David Whiston - Morningstar

Rajat Gupta - JP Morgan

Operator

Good afternoon. Welcome to the Penske Automotive Group Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded and will be available for replay approximately 1 hour after completion through February 15, 2022, on the company's website under the Investors tab at www.penskeautomotive.com.

I will now introduce Anthony Pordon, the company's Executive Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Sir, please go ahead.

Anthony Pordon

Thank you, Allan. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. A press release detailing Penske Automotive Group's record fourth quarter and record full year 2022 financial results was issued this morning and is posted on our website, along with the presentation designed to assist you in understanding the company's results. As always, I'm available by e-mail or by phone for any follow-up questions you may have.

Joining me for today's call are Roger Penske, our Chair and Chief Executive Officer; Shelley Hulgrave, EVP and Chief Financial Officer; and Tony Facione, Vice President and Corporate Controller.

Our discussion today may include forward-looking statements about our operations, earnings potential, outlook, future events, growth plans, liquidity and and the assessment of business conditions. We may also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA, our leverage ratio and free cash flow. We have prominently presented the comparable GAAP measures and have reconciled the non-GAAP measures in this morning's press release and investor presentation, which are available on our website to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.