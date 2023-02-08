Mattel, Inc. (MAT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 08, 2023 6:38 PM ETMattel, Inc. (MAT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.05K Followers

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

David Zbojniewicz - Vice President, Investor Relations

Ynon Kreiz - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Anthony DiSilvestro - Chief Financial Officer.

Richard Dickson - President & Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Eric Handler - Roth MKM

Megan Alexander - JPMorgan

Jason Haas - Bank of America

Gerrick Johnson - BMO Capital Markets

Andrew Uerkwitz - Jefferies

Arpiné Kocharyan - UBS Investment Bank

Linda Bolton-Weiser - D.A. Davidson

Stephen Laszczyk - Goldman Sachs

Fred Wightman - Wolfe Research

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to Mattel's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call. All lines are placed on a listen only mode to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. David Zbojniewicz, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead sir.

David Zbojniewicz

Thank you, operator and good afternoon everyone. Joining me today are Ynon Kreiz, Mattel’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Richard Dickson, Mattel’s President and Chief Operating Officer; and Anthony DiSilvestro, Mattel’s Chief Financial Officer.

As you know, this afternoon, we reported Mattel’s 2022 fourth quarter and full year financial results. We will begin today’s call with Ynon and Anthony providing commentary on our results, after which, we will provide some time for Ynon, Richard and Anthony to take questions.

To help supplement our discussion today, we have provided you with a slide presentation. Our discussion, slide presentation, and earnings release may reference non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin; adjusted other selling and administrative expenses; adjusted operating income or loss and adjusted operating income or loss margin; adjusted earnings per share; adjusted tax rate; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization or

