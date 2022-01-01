Buybacks Or Dividends? What Worked Better So Far

Feb. 08, 2023 7:49 PM ETAMLP, APA, CL1:COM, COP, CRGY, CTRA, CVX, DVN, EOG, EPM, ESTE, HES, MRO, NG1:COM, OXY, PXD, TALO, XLE, XOM, XOP
The Energy Realist profile picture
The Energy Realist
1.26K Followers

Summary

  • As oil and gas companies have shifted from survival to cash generation mode, their capital return strategies have come into focus.
  • Some U.S. independents prioritize buybacks while others rely on dividends; few companies employ a mix of both strategies.
  • I explore if there is a systematic relationship between capital return policies and stock price performance based on 43 American independent producers.
  • The market may be sophisticated enough to see through the capital return framework.
Dollar Banknotes Flying with clipping path

onurdongel/iStock via Getty Images

In 2022, many oil and gas producers shifted their focus from fixing their balance sheets to returning capital to the shareholders. However, the capital return strategies have varied. Among the larger caps, Marathon Oil (MRO), APA Corporation (

This article was written by

The Energy Realist profile picture
The Energy Realist
1.26K Followers
I believe in the value approach to investing and focus on the energy sector. I write mostly about stocks I own. Disclaimer: My articles, blog posts and comments on this platform do not constitute investment recommendations, but rather express my personal opinions and are for informational purposes only. I am not a registered investment advisor and none of my writings should be considered as investment advice. While I do my best to ensure I present correct factual information, I cannot guarantee that my articles or posts are error-free. You should perform your own due diligence before acting upon any information contained therein.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XOM, MRO, FANG, TALO, ESTE, AMLP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My articles, blog posts, and comments on this platform do not constitute investment recommendations, but rather express my personal opinions and are for informational purposes only. I am not a registered investment advisor and none of my writings should be considered as investment advice. While I do my best to ensure I present correct factual information, I cannot guarantee that my articles or posts are error-free. You should perform your own due diligence before acting upon any information contained therein.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.