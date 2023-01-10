Taking My MDU Resources Group Chips Off The Table

Feb. 08, 2023 8:11 PM ETMDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU)1 Comment
Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
6.38K Followers

Summary

  • I've done well with my MDU Resources investment, but all good things come to an end. The valuation is out of whack in my view.
  • I'm selling because the recent financial results have been sub-par in my view. Revenue is up nicely from last year, but everything else is worse. Debt has exploded for instance.
  • Although I did reasonably well selling puts last year, I can't recommend a similar trade today, given that the stock price is much higher than reasonable strike prices.

Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Display

cemagraphics

Today I want to write about MDU Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) because I've got a pretty substantial (for me) stake in the company, and I want to know what to do with the investment on the eve of upcoming earnings. I'll decide

A financial history of MDU Resources from 2014 to the present

MDU Resources Financials (MDU Resources investor relations)

Chart
Data by YCharts
Chart
Data by YCharts
Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
6.38K Followers
I'm a quant investment newsletter writer who marries fundamental analysis with the latest research in momentum. Over the past few years, I’ve developed a piece of software that helps me track the level of optimism and pessimism embedded in stock price. I seek to challenge the assumptions embedded in price by profitably exploiting the disconnect between what the market thinks and what is a likely outcome. I invest in those companies that have a greater than average chance of giving us all a surprise in the next few months.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MDU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Although I'm technically long as I submit this, I'm about to sell.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.