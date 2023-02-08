Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 08, 2023 7:30 PM ETDigital Turbine, Inc. (APPS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.05K Followers

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call February 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Brian Bartholomew - Senior Vice President, Capital Markets

Bill Stone - Chief Executive Officer

Barrett Garrison - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Darren Aftahi - ROTH

Omar Dessouky - Bank of America

Timothy Horan - Oppenheimer

Dan Day - B. Riley

Anthony Stoss - Craig-Hallum

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Digital Turbine Report Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Results Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Brian Bartholomew, Senior Vice President, Capital Markets. Please go ahead, sir.

Brian Bartholomew

Thanks, Chad. Good afternoon and welcome to the Digital Turbine fiscal year 2023 third quarter earnings conference call. Joining me on the call today to discuss our results are CEO, Bill Stone; and CFO, Barrett Garrison.

Before we get started, I'd like to take this opportunity to remind you that our remarks today will include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and beliefs, including projected operating metrics, future products and services, anticipated market demand and other forward-looking topics. Although we believe that our assumptions are reasonable, they are not guarantees of future performance, and some will inevitably prove to be incorrect.

Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement. For a discussion of the risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by our forward-looking statements, please refer to the documents we filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Also during this call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP measures of our performance. Non-GAAP measures are not substitutes for GAAP measures. Please refer to today's press release

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.