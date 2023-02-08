Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 08, 2023 7:35 PM ETWynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.05K Followers

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call February 8, 2023 4:15 PM ET

Company Participants

Craig Billings - CEO

Julie Cameron-Doe - CFO

Brian Gullbrants - President, Wynn Las Vegas, LLC

Frederic Luvisutto - COO, Wynn Macau Ltd

Conference Call Participants

Carlo Santarelli - Deutsche Bank

Joe Greff - JPMorgan

Shaun Kelley - Bank of America

Cassandra Lee - Jefferies

Robin Farley - UBS

Daniel Politzer - Wells Fargo

Stephen Grambling - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Welcome to the Wynn Resorts Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. All participants are in a listen-only mode until the question-and-answer session of today’s conference. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time.

I will now turn the line over to Julie Cameron-Doe, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Julie Cameron-Doe

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. On the call with me today are Craig Billings, Brian Gullbrants, and Steve Whiteman [ph] in Las Vegas. Also on the line are Ian Coughlan, Linda Chen, Frederic Luvisutto and Jenny Holaday. I want to remind you that we may make forward-looking statements under safe harbor federal securities laws, and those statements may or may not come true.

I will now turn the call over to Craig Billings.

Craig Billings

Thanks, Julie. Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us.

As we prepared for this call, I looked at an old analyst note that was published after our Q4 2019 earnings. The expectation for 2022 EBITDA Wynn Las Vegas in that note was $482 million. Here we are three years in the global pandemic later and Wynn Las Vegas just printed $816 million of normalized adjusted property EBITDA, $816 million. I'm confident that this is an all-time record for a stand-alone Las Vegas strip property. And mind you, we did not deliver this result by

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.