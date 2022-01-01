Embotelladora Andina: Solid 2022 Financial Results And A Dividend Of +10%

Gold Panda profile picture
Gold Panda
Marketplace

Summary

  • In 2022, Embotelladora Andina’s net sales rose by 20.2%, while the operating income increased by 24.4% in U.S. dollars.
  • Debt levels seem manageable as the net debt-to-EBITDA ratio was 1.3x as of December.
  • The dividend yields for the Class A and Class B ADRs stand at 15.5% and 13.7%, respectively.
  • Class B ADRs currently trade at a 25.2% discount over Class A ADRs, but are entitled to only 10% higher dividends.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Bears and Resources get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

party

undefined undefined/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I've mentioned in several articles on SA that I work as an M&A analyst covering Latin America, and I've written about several companies from the region, e.g. Betterware de Mexico (BWMX)

Embotelladora Andina products

Embotelladora Andina

Embotelladora Andina share capital

Embotelladora Andina

Embotelladora Andina 10-year financial results

Seeking Alpha

Inflation and exchange rates in the markets of Embotelladora Andina

Embotelladora Andina

Embotelladora Andina 2022 financial results

Embotelladora Andina

Embotelladora Andina P/E

YCharts

Embotelladora Andina P/E

YCharts

Embotelladora Andina debt

Embotelladora Andina

Embotelladora Andina debt profile

Embotelladora Andina

If you like this article, consider joining Bears and Resources. I post my portfolio and shortlist there and you can also find exclusive ideas from our community of investors. I like to focus on undervalued companies that the market is ignoring, like an island of misfit toys. Both long and short ideas.

So, what can you expect to get from this service?

  • Exclusive articles
  • Access to my portfolio and watchlist
  • Interviews, ideas, portfolios, watchlists, and comments from other investors I've invited to the service
  • A chat room with access to me and the other investors

This article was written by

Gold Panda profile picture
Gold Panda
6.24K Followers
A place to find gems and meet new friends

I have been investing in stocks for 13 years now, most of the time in my native Bulgaria. I have a bachelor's degree in Finance and a Master's degree in International Business and I like reading Pratchett and Michael Lewis. Regarding the opportunities that I cover, please take into account that I'm an admirer of legendary fund manager Peter Lynch so I tend to follow a lot of his investment philosophy.

- Disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CPAC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.