Evolution Petroleum Corp (EPM) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.06K Followers

Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSE:EPM) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 8, 2023 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ryan Stash - SVP, CFO, Secretary, Compliance Officer & Treasurer

Kelly Loyd - CEO, President & Director

Conference Call Participants

Jeffrey Robertson - Water Tower Research

John Bair - Ascend Wealth Advisors

Donovan Schafer - Northland Capital Markets

John White - ROTH MKM Partners

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Evolution Petroleum Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Release Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. Please also note today's event is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the floor over to Ryan Stash, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Ryan Stash

Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to our earnings call for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Joining me today is Kelly Lloyd, our President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of our Board of Directors. After I cover the forward-looking statements, Kelly will review key highlights along with our operational results. I will then return to provide a more detailed financial review. And then Kelly will provide some closing comments before we open it up and take your questions.

Please note that any statements and information provided today are time-sensitive and may not be accurate at a later date. Our discussion today will contain forward-looking statements of management's beliefs and assumptions based on currently available information. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are listed and described in our filings with the SEC. Actual results may differ materially from those expected. As detailed numbers are readily available to everyone in yesterday's earnings release, this call will primarily focus on our strategy as well as key operational and financial results and how these affect us moving forward.

Please note that this conference call

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.