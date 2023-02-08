MGM Resorts International (MGM) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 08, 2023 8:34 PM ETMGM Resorts International (MGM)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.06K Followers

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Chapman - Director, IR

Bill Hornbuckle - CEO and President

Jonathan Halkyard - CFO

Corey Sanders - COO

Hubert Wang - President and Chief Operating Officer of MGM China

Conference Call Participants

Shaun Kelley - Bank of America

Joseph Greff - JPMorgan

Cassandra Lee - Jefferies

Carlo Santarelli - Deutsche Bank

Stephen Grambling - Morgan Stanley

Chad Beynon - Macquarie Research

Robin Farley - UBS

John DeCree - CBRE Securities

Barry Jonas - Truist Securities

Steven Wieczynski - Stifel

Daniel Politzer - Wells Fargo

Jordan Bender - JMP Securities

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the MGM Resorts International Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Joining the call from the company today are Bill Hornbuckle, Chief Executive Officer and President; Corey Sanders, Chief Operating Officer; Jonathan Halkyard, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer; Hubert Wang, President and Chief Operating Officer of MGM China; and Andrew Chapman, Director of Investor Relations. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded.

Now I would like to turn the call over to Andrew Chapman. Please go ahead.

Andrew Chapman

Good afternoon, and welcome to the MGM Resorts International fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings call. This call is being broadcast live on the internet at investors.mgmresorts.com. We've also furnished our press release on Form 8-K to the SEC.

On this call, we will make forward-looking statements under the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in these statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements is contained in today's press release and in our periodic filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.