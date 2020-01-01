Refis Rise

Summary

  • On a rolling 3-month basis, the decline in mortgage rates continues to rank as some of the largest since the late 1990s.
  • Given the alleviation on the rates front, purchase applications have been rebounding.
  • The 68% month-over-month increase in applications has been the largest jump since March 2020.

Housing Market

Kameleon007/iStock via Getty Images

Mortgage rates have come off of recent lows with the 30-year national average from Bankrate.com currently at 6.53%. While rates are not making new lows, those are much more attractive levels than last fall when they peaked

30 year fixed rate mortgage

MBA mortgage purchase index level

MBA mortgage refinance index

mortgage refinance MoM change

