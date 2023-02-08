Amtech Systems, Inc. (ASYS) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 08, 2023 9:10 PM ETAmtech Systems, Inc. (ASYS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.06K Followers

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Erica Mannion - Investor Relations

Michael Whang - Chief Executive Officer

Lisa Gibbs - Chief Financial Officer

Paul Lancaster - Vice President, Sales and Customer Service

Conference Call Participants

Craig Irwin - ROTH Capital Partners

Mark Miller - The Benchmark Company

Kevin Garrigan - WestPark Capital

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Amtech Systems Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Please note that this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Erica Mannion of Sapphire Investor Relations.

Erica Mannion

Good afternoon and thank you for joining us for Amtech Systems’ fiscal first quarter 2023 conference call. With me on the call today are Michael Whang, Chief Executive Officer; Lisa Gibbs, Chief Financial Officer; and Paul Lancaster, Vice President of Sales and Customer Service. After close of market today, Amtech released its financial results for the fiscal first quarter of 2023. The earnings release is posted on the company’s website at www.amtechsystems.com in the Investors section.

Before we begin, I’d like to remind everyone that the Safe Harbor disclaimer in our public filings covers this call and our webcast. Some of the comments to be made during today’s call will contain forward-looking statements and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those contained in our SEC filings, all of which are posted within the Investors section of our corporate website. The company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today. These statements are not a guarantee of future performance, and actual results could differ materially from current expectations.

Among the important

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.