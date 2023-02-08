Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.07K Followers

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call February 8, 2023 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Blake Fernandez - Vice President of Investor Relations

Willie Chiang - Chief Executive Officer

Al Swanson - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Harry Pefanis - President

Chris Chandler - Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Jeremy Goebel - Executive Vice President and CCO

Chris Herbold - Senior Vice President, Finance and CAO

Conference Call Participants

Michael Blum - Wells Fargo

Brian Reynolds - UBS

Keith Stanley - Wolfe Research

Marc Solecitto - Barclays

John McKay - Goldman Sachs

Jeremy Tonet - JP Morgan

Neel Mitra - Bank of America

Neal Dingmann - Truist

Sunil Sibal - Seaport Global

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the PAA and PAGP Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce Vice President of Investor Relations, Blake Fernandez.

Blake Fernandez

Thank you, Andrew. Good afternoon and welcome to Plains All American’s fourth quarter 2022 earnings call. My name is Blake Fernandez. I have recently joined Plains as Vice President of Investor Relations. The Company's attractive asset base including its premier Permian operating system, coupled with a long-term capital allocation framework, focused on increasing returns to equity holders makes it an exciting time for the Company. I look forward to engaging with all of you throughout the year.

In today's material, we are providing forward guidance for 2023. In an effort to improve communication and forecasting, we have made a few updates including an adjusted EBITDA range, which reflects potential volatility and the underlying commodity market along

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.