Uber Shines Bright As Profitability Kicks In And Bookings Set To Accelerate

Feb. 08, 2023 10:40 PM ETUber Technologies, Inc. (UBER)
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
25.46K Followers

Summary

  • Shares of Uber jumped 5% after reporting incredibly strong Q4 results.
  • The company is expecting gross bookings to accelerate in Q1, owing partially to less severe FX headwinds.
  • The company has seen massive jumps in profitability, driven by leverage in the Delivery segment, and the total company is also moving closer to GAAP breakeven.
  • Already up 45% year to date, Uber still has plenty of steam to rally further.
UBER headquarters in SOMA district, San Francisco

Sundry Photography

Oftentimes market sentiment is deeply misaligned from underlying business fundamentals, and that was the case with Uber (NYSE:UBER) - the global ride sharing giant. Uber stock spent much of late 2021 and 2022 fighting off bears and taking in criticism over

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
25.46K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UBER either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.