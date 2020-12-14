Microsoft: AI Is Good But Don't Forget Your NI (Natural Intelligence)

Feb. 09, 2023 7:00 AM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT)2 Comments
Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
5.35K Followers

Summary

  • Microsoft stock's 17% run in two weeks is hard to justify, despite the AI lure.
  • Google's domination in search and browser goes deeper than just those two products.
  • The more lucrative and open the market, the more the competitors.
  • Use your Natural Intelligence when evaluating stocks.

Entrance of Microsoft headquarters building in Issy les Moulineaux near Paris, France

Jean-Luc Ichard

I love my Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares. Love them. As proof, my last six articles on Microsoft all had "Buy" ratings. Since my most recent article about two weeks ago, the stock has moved up a mammoth

AI Global Market

AI Global Market (prnewswire.com)

Browser Marketshare

Browser Marketshare (gs.statcounter.com)

Search Engines Market Share

Search Engines Market Share (gs.statcounter.com)

This article was written by

Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
5.35K Followers
Dividends (DGI and DRIP) and Growth at reasonable price (GARP) for Long-term. Serious money.Fun trading for short-term. Play money.Ideas and thoughts presented in the articles are not professional recommendations.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL, AMZN, GOOG, IBM, META, MSFT, NVDA, QCOM, TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.