Henry Schein: Resiliency Premium Still In Situ

Feb. 08, 2023 11:19 PM ETHenry Schein, Inc. (HSIC)
Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.51K Followers

Summary

  • Henry Schein's 'resiliency' premium is still well in situ leading into the new year.
  • Shares have caught a bid leading into the firm's full-year numbers.
  • We demonstrate the profitability momentum garnered over recent and long-term periods to date.
  • Net-net, reiterate buy.

Directly above of Obersee lake at summer in Berchtesgaden national park

CHUNYIP WONG/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Summary

We've been pleased to see our buy thesis on Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) pull through with a 16% upside to our previous price target of $87 at the time of writing. We've covered the

r

Data: Author's last publication on HSIC

f

Data: Updata

r

Data: HSIC Investor presentation, pp. 16

r

Data: Author, using data from HSIC SEC Filings

rr

Data: Author, using data from HSIC SEC Filings

r

Data: Author's Estimates

f

Data: Updata

rr

Data: Author

This article was written by

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.51K Followers
Buy side equity strategist conducting a blend of fundamental, technical, long-term analysis across the broad healthcare spectrum in developed markets. Helping you position your portfolios for the future is my top priority. Shoot me a message to discuss trade ides or talk portfolio construction. Disclaimer:The opinions expressed in all articles do not constitute as investment advice. Please remember to conduct your own due diligence.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HSIC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.