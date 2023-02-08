Moelis & Company (MC) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 08, 2023 10:35 PM ETMoelis & Company (MC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.07K Followers

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Matt Tsukroff - Investor Relations

Ken Moelis - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Joe Simon - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brian McKenna - JMP Securities

James Yaro - Goldman Sachs

Michael Cho - JPMorgan

Brennan Hawken - UBS

Matt Moon - KBW

Brendan O’Brien - Wolfe Research

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to the Moelis & Company Earnings Conference Call for the Fourth Quarter of 2022. To begin, I will turn the call over to Mr. Matt Tsukroff.

Matt Tsukroff

Good afternoon and thank you for joining us for Moelis & Company’s fourth quarter 2022 financial results conference call. On the phone today are Ken Moelis, Chairman and CEO and Joe Simon, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to note that the remarks made on this call may contain certain forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including those identified from time-to-time in the Risk Factors section of Moelis & Company’s filings with the SEC. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated. The firm undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Our comments today include references to certain adjusted financial measures. We believe these measures, when presented together with comparable GAAP measures, are useful to investors to compare our results across several periods and to better understand our operating results. The reconciliation of these adjusted financial measures with the relevant GAAP financial information and other information required by Reg G is provided in the firm’s earnings release, which can be found on our Investor Relations website at investors.moelis.com.

I will now turn the call over to Joe to discuss our results.

Joe Simon

Thanks, Matt. Good afternoon, everyone. On today’s call, I will go through our financial

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.