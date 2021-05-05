GLD: The Dollar Implodes (Again), Don't Let Your Portfolio Erode

Feb. 09, 2023 12:03 AM ETSPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD)1 Comment
The Digital Trend profile picture
The Digital Trend
Marketplace

Summary

  • The dollar is facing very similar challenges today as it did in 1973.
  • As the world shuns gold, investors would do well to diversify their holdings.
  • Gold and other commodities could perform well in the coming decade.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Technically Crypto get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

lit bomb with dollar sign

winyuu

Thesis Summary

Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) started the year off with a bang, but has since cooled off in the last few weeks. I view this as a great long-term opportunity to buy gold, which is now more important than ever given

foreign dollar reserves

foreign dollar reserves (IMF)

Inflation, DXY, rates 1970s

Inflation, DXY, rates 1970s (TradingView)

GLD, Oil, DXY and SPX 1970s

GLD, Oil, DXY and SPX 1970s (TradingView)

US vs International stocks

US vs International stocks (Twitter)

DXY chart

DXY chart (Author's work)

GLD chart

GLD chart (Author's work)

Protect your portfolio from the demise of the dollar!

I am currently developing a portfolio of commodities, cryptocurrencies and foreign investments to provide investors with diversification options during these challenging times.

Start your 2 week free trial now.

This article was written by

The Digital Trend profile picture
The Digital Trend
16.01K Followers
In-depth analysis on Bitcoin, Altcoins and the technology that powers them.

The Value Trend is now The Digital Trend.  

We believe the greatest opportunities of the next decade will be in innovative technologies and cryptocurrencies, so this is where we focus our analysis.

We felt a brand update would help our readers better understand our work. 

The world is turning digital and so should your portfolio!

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GLD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.