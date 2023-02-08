Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 08, 2023 11:04 PM ETCeridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY), CDAY:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.07K Followers

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Matt Wells - Senior Director-Investor Relations

David Ossip - Co-Chief Executive Officer

Leagh Turner - Co-Chief Executive Officer

Noemie Heuland - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mark Marcon - Baird

Mark Murphy - JPMorgan

Bryan Bergin - Cowen

Bhavin Shah - Deutsche Bank

Robert Simmons - D.A. Davidson

Siti Panigrahi - Mizuho

Matthew Pfau - William Blair

Michael Turrin - Wells Fargo

Jackson Ader - MoffettNathanson

Alex Zukin - Wolfe Research

Raimo Lenschow - Barclays

Matt Wells

Hello and welcome to Ceridian’s Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. I'm Matt Wells, Head of Investor Relations. And on the call today, we have our Co-CEOs, David Ossip and Leagh Turner and our CFO, Noemie Heuland. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode and a question-and-answer session will follow the opening remarks.

Before I hand the call over to David, I want to remind everyone that our commentary may include forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause Ceridian's results to differ materially from historical experience or present expectations. A description of some of these risks and uncertainties can be found in the reports we filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as the cautionary statements in our filings.

Additionally, over the course of this call, we will reference non-GAAP measures to describe our performance. Please review our earnings press release and filings with the SEC for our rationale behind the use of non-GAAP measures and for a full reconciliation of these GAAP to non-GAAP metrics. Both our earnings press release and SEC filings are available on the Ceridian Investor Relations website. As a final note, a replay of this call will also be available on our Investor Relations website.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.