AGL Energy Limited (AGLNF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 08, 2023 11:12 PM ETAGL Energy Limited (AGLNF), AGLXY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.07K Followers

AGL Energy Limited (OTCPK:AGLNF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 8, 2023 6:45 PM ET

Company Participants

Damien Nicks - CEO, MD

Gary Brown - CFO

Markus Brokhof - COO

Jo Egan - Chief Customer Officer

Conference Call Participants

Dale Koenders - Barrenjoey

Anthony Moulder - Jefferies

Max Vickerson - Morgans

Ian Myles - Macquarie

Mark Samter - MST Marquee

Pete Wilson - Credit Suisse

Rob Koh - Morgan Stanley

Reinhardt van der Walt - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Dan Butcher - CLSA

Gordon Ramsay - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Thank you for standing by. And welcome to the AGL Energy 2023 Half Year Results Briefing Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. There will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session.

I'd now like to hand over the conference to Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Damien Nicks, please go ahead.

Damien Nicks

Good morning, everyone. Damian Nicks speaking. Thank you for joining us for the webcast of AGL's first half results for the financial year 2023. I'd like to begin by acknowledging the traditional custodians of this land that we I'm presenting from today, and pay my respects to their elders past, present and emerging.

I'd also like to acknowledge the traditional owners of the various lands from which you're all joining from and any people of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander origin on the webcast.

Today I’m joined by Gary Brown, Chief Financial Officer. Before we commence, I would like to say that I am truly honored to have been appointed as the Managing Director and CEO of this incredible organization, which has a vast history spanning over 185 years.

This is certainly an exciting time to lead AGL as we strive to deliver upon our refreshed strategy and accelerate the decarbonization

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.