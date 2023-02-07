StarHub Ltd (SRHBF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

StarHub Ltd (OTCPK:SRHBF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 7, 2023 5:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Amelia Lee - Investor Relations

Nikhil Eapen - Chief Executive

Dennis Chia - Chief Financial Officer

Johan Buse - Chief, Consumer

Kit Yong Tan - Head, Enterprise Business Group

Conference Call Participants

Sachin Mittal - DBS

Neel Sinha - CLSA

Arthur Pineda - Citi

Paul Chew - PhillipCapital

Piyush Mubayi - Goldman Sachs

Amelia Lee

Hi. Good evening, everybody. Thank you for joining StarHub’s FY 2022 Results Update Call. My name is Amelia and I take care of StarHub’s Investor Relations. This evening we have with us our Chief Executive, Nikhil Eapen; our CFO, Dennis Chia; Johan Buse, our Chief of Consumer; and Kit Yong Tan, our Head of Enterprise Business Group. We will start off with opening remarks and an overview of our performance by Nikhil, followed by Dennis on financials and then Johan and Kit on business highlights. We will the floor to Q&A thereafter.

Just before we start, a gentle reminder to please mute yourself when you are not speaking. Nikhil, over to you, please.

Nikhil Eapen

Yeah. Hi, everyone, and thank you very much for making time for us this evening. It’s that time of the year again I was reminded by my team that every year, this usually happens on Valentine’s Day. So, hopefully, it’s much appreciated that today is not Valentine’s Day.

But with that, let’s start with the financial highlights. And let me just start by focusing on service revenue. Now service revenue for fiscal 2022, we achieved $1.9 billion, for the second half, we achieved $1.27 billion, and for Q4, we achieved $535 million of service revenue.

So when you look at the growth trends associated with those numbers, fiscal 2022 year-on-year, we grew 17% and if one extracts

