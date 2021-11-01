IWP: A Mid-Cap Marvel For Growth Investors

Summary

  • IWP is the largest U.S. mid-cap growth ETF with $12 billion in assets under management. Though it has an elevated 0.23% expense ratio, IWP's 21+ year track record is unmatched.
  • There are a dozen mid-cap growth alternatives, but only two select from a similar stock universe: VOT and IMCG. Not coincidentally, the three have the best ten-year returns.
  • Mid-cap growth is currently expensive. IWP trades at 30x forward earnings, but its 20% estimated earnings growth is nearly impossible to find in the large-cap segment.
  • If you're willing to bet on the growth turnaround continuing, IWP is one of the better plays. I support a small allocation to the fund.
Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Over the last decade, discovering new growth opportunities was relatively easy. However, with average earnings growth estimates hovering around 10% for most large-cap growth stocks, investors should look elsewhere. The iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (

VOT vs. IMCG vs. IWP Sector Exposures

Morningstar

IWP Top Ten Holdings

iShares

IWP vs. VUG Performance

Portfolio Visualizer

IWP vs. VUG Rolling Returns

Portfolio Visualizer

IWP vs. IMCG vs. VOT Performance History

Portfolio Visualizer

Mid-Cap Growth ETF Performance Comparisons

The Sunday Investor

IWP vs. VOT vs. IMCG Fundamentals

The Sunday Investor

Fortinet Growth

Seeking Alpha

Amazon Q4 2022 Conference Call Slides - Amazon Web Services (AWS) Operating Margins

Amazon

AAPL, MSFT, GOOGL, AMZN Growth Rates

Seeking Alpha

