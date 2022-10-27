STAG Industrial Has Become Overcrowded, Wait For A Lower Entry

Feb. 09, 2023 1:40 AM ETSTAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG)
David Ksir profile picture
David Ksir
106 Followers

Summary

  • The demand for industrial and logistics space is expected to grow by 11% each year for the rest of the decade.
  • STAG Industrial is well positioned within the sector with lots of room to grow, great operational results and a solid balance sheet.
  • As everyone piles into this recession-proof sector, the stock has likely become crowded, leading to overvaluation.
  • STAG stock is a Hold here at $36.00, but one to watch, as it could be a great buy at the right price.
Two employees checking inventory on warehouse racks

Portra

Thesis

If you're worried about a potential recession coming in 2023, but don't want to sit on the sidelines and risk that you will be left out of the next bull market, it might be a good idea to invest into REITs

This article was written by

David Ksir profile picture
David Ksir
106 Followers
I am a value and dividend investor with a real estate private equity background. Looking for sectors that are likely to outperform to rotate into those and hunting for dividend paying, undervalued gems within those sectors.Right now focused on REITs and Financials. Stay tuned for in-depth analysis.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.