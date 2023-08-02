C3.ai: Underperforming Enterprise AI Stock

Feb. 09, 2023 1:57 AM ETC3.ai, Inc. (AI)1 Comment
Verdant Peak Research profile picture
Verdant Peak Research
347 Followers

Summary

  • C3.ai has seen middling performance on revenues, with a large number of down quarters - including the two most recent ones.
  • It has an increasing and significant retained earnings deficit of over $600M and no clear indicators that this will change anytime soon.
  • While it has been able to generate cash several quarters, its operations continue to lose more money than they bring in.
  • As such, this stock is a hold at best for now.

Artificial Intelligence digital concept

Vertigo3d

Overview

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) is an enterprise software company focused on proving artificial intelligence enabled application products. The core of their offering is an ‘enterprise AI development platform’. In essence, this is a set of services (snippets of code that do a particular, focused, task) that

c3.ai 2.8.23

c3.ai 2.8.23

c3.ai 2.8.23

c3.ai 2.8.23

sec.gov c3.ai 2.8.23

sec.gov c3.ai 2.8.23

SeekingAlpha AI 2.8.23

Seeking Alpha AI 2.8.23

SeekingAlpha AI 2.8.23

Seeking Alpha AI 2.8.23

SeekingAlpha AI 2.8.23

Seeking Alpha AI 2.8.23

SeekingAlpha AI 2.8.23

Seeking Alpha AI 2.8.23

SeekingAlpha AI 2.8.23

Seeking Alpha AI 2.8.23

SeekingAlpha AI 2.8.23

Seeking Alpha AI 2.8.23

SeekingAlpha AI 2.8.23

Seeking Alpha AI 2.8.23

SeekingAlpha AI 2.8.23

Seeking Alpha AI 2.8.23

SeekingAlpha AI 2.8.23

Seeking Alpha AI 2.8.23

This article was written by

Verdant Peak Research profile picture
Verdant Peak Research
347 Followers
Equity long/short, value and growth investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.