Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (SVNLF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.08K Followers

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCPK:SVNLF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 8, 2023 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Peter Grabe - Head, Investor Relations

Carina Åkerström - President and Chief Executive Officer

Carl Cederschiöld - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Magnus Andersson - ABG SC

Nicolas McBeath - DNB

Maths Liljedahl - SEB

Andreas Hakansson - Danske Bank

Maria Semikhatova - Citi

Sofie Peterzens - JPMorgan

Riccardo Rovere - Mediobanca

Namita Samtani - Barclays

Omar Keenan - Credit Suisse

Jacob Kruse - Autonomous

Nick Davey - Exane BNP Paribas

Rickard Strand - Nordea

Piers Brown - HSBC

Andreas Hakansson - Danske Bank

Operator

Good morning and welcome everyone to the Handelsbanken Banking Presentation of the Year End Report 2022. We are going to begin by listening to Carina Åkerström, President and CEO. This is a live broadcast presentation and you will find the link on handelsbanken.com under Investor Relations in English, you can find the presentation simultaneously translated if you choose English in the menu. After the presentation, we are going to have a brief break and then we will have an open Q&A session in English. So, following the press conference and welcome Carina Åkerström. You have the floor.

Carina Åkerström

Thank you very much, Louise and once again, good morning, everyone and a warm welcome to this presentation of the Handelsbanken results for the Q4 quarter and for the full year 2022.

Beginning with an overall summary for 2022, I’d say briefly that the bank is performing well. The interest rate situation has an impact, but in particular, the bank is performing well because we have a high level of activity. Our existing customers and new customers are basically doing more business with us. And this is partly also explained by the fact that we have excellent volume development throughout the year. Income up

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.