Soft-Landing - For Now

Summary

  • Last week, the Federal Reserve continued to decelerate its rate hikes with a quarter-point hike.
  • Investors have been celebrating that the worst is behind us and the prospects of a soft landing in the economy is the base-case scenario.
  • Despite the perceived Fed pivot, the Fed continues to withdraw liquidity at the tune of $95B a month.
  • If fundamental indicators and earnings continue to decline, the soft landing could turn into a hard landing in the second half.
  • It will be a time to row with active management versus a time to sail the market trends as change will be the one constant in 2023.

Economic Soft Landing

DNY59

By Ryan J. Puplava, CMT, CTS

Executive Summary

Last week, the Federal Reserve continued to decelerate its rate hikes with a quarter-point hike to a 4.5%-4.75% target funds rate. Chairman Powell’s tone and composure at the press conference were seen as

Headline Consumer Price Index

10-Year Treasury Yield

Dow Jones Industrial Average

S&P 500 Index

U.S. Dollar

iShares MSCI ACWI Minus the US ETF Performance

AAII Investor Sentiment

Source: @AAIISentiment - Twitter

S&P 500 Percent of Stocks Above 50-Day Moving Average

S&P 500 Percent of Stocks Above 200-Day Moving Average

Volatility Index

CBOE Volatility Index

Sector Rotation Model

Source: Stockcharts.com

StockCharts RRG Chart

Case-Shiller US National Home Price Index

Source: NumberNomics.com

BLS Unemployment Rate

S&P 500 Price and Forward 12-Month EPS

Cited by Barron's as one of the top financial websites to visit on the weekend, Financial Sense (www.financialsense.com) provides educational resources to the broad public audience through a daily podcast, editorials, current news and resource links on salient financial market issues. Begun in 1985 as a local talk radio program, Financial Sense Newshour (www.financialsense.com/financial-sense-newshour) is a weekly webcast with host Jim Puplava and top financial thinkers. Writing staff of Financial Sense includes: Jim Puplava, Chris Puplava, Ryan Puplava, and Cris Sheridan.

Comments

