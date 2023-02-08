Singapore Exchange Ltd (SPXCF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 09, 2023 1:40 AM ETSingapore Exchange Limited (SPXCF), SPXCY
Singapore Exchange Ltd (OTCPK:SPXCF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 8, 2023 8:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Dominic Lim - Head, IR

Ng Yao Loong - CFO

Loh Boon Chye - CEO

Mike Syn - Head, Equities & Senior MD

Conference Call Participants

Nicholas Lord - Morgan Stanley

Harsh Modi - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Andrea Choong - CIMB Research

Tabitha Foo - DBS Bank

Dominic Lim

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to SGX Group's First Half FY 2023 Results Briefing. Today's agenda will be as follows: First, we'll start off with an update on our financial performance by our CFO, Mr. Ng Yao Loong; followed by a business update by our CEO, Mr. Loh Boon Chye. We'll then end off with a question-and-answer session. I will be quite grateful if you identify yourself before asking your question.

So now let me hand over to Yao Loong for the financial performance update. Yao Loong, please.

Ng Yao Loong

A very good morning, and thank you for joining us this morning as we present our first half FY '23 results. So on a headline basis, our group revenue increased $50 million or 10% year-on-year. It was a resilient operating performance in a rather challenging economic environment. Our derivatives franchise was the key growth driver, which I will talk about a little bit more later.

Headline expenses also grew 10% year-on-year or $25 million. And if we exclude MaxxTrader, revenue on a like-for-like basis would have grown 7%, expenses at a lower rate of 6%. And we acquired MaxxTrader in January of 2022, and so it wasn't in the first half FY '22 results.

Group earnings on a headline basis, up 30% to $285 million. There are several noncash items, which I will again talk about later. If we adjust some of these items out, the earnings would

