Arcutis Biotherapeutics: Market Discounting Zoryve Momentum

Feb. 09, 2023 4:56 AM ETArcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARQT)
Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.51K Followers

Summary

  • The market has discounted momentum around Arcutis' Zoryve label.
  • This looks overdone and investors appear to have overlooked the additional data points surrounding the segment.
  • We are looking for positive numbers in the company's upcoming FY22 earnings.
  • Alas, we are entering with a long position leading into this date.

Cropped shot of young woman suffering from skin allergy, scratching her forearm with fingers

AsiaVision

Investment Summary

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:ARQT) continues building momentum around its Zoryve segment with a string of recent advancements at the back end of FY22' and into the new year. Surprisingly, the immediate price response following the updates was largely negative. However, shares have

r

Data: Updata

f

Data: AQRT Investor presentation

r

Note: Figures are calculated using ARQT's cash flows to the 9 months ending September 30, 2022. "Estimated cash runway" is measured in years. (Data: Author, using data from ARQT's SEC Filings)

r

Data: AQRT Investor presentation

This article was written by

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.51K Followers
Buy side equity strategist conducting a blend of fundamental, technical, long-term analysis across the broad healthcare spectrum in developed markets. Helping you position your portfolios for the future is my top priority. Shoot me a message to discuss trade ides or talk portfolio construction. Disclaimer:The opinions expressed in all articles do not constitute as investment advice. Please remember to conduct your own due diligence.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARQT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.