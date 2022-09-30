Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:ARQT) continues building momentum around its Zoryve segment with a string of recent advancements at the back end of FY22' and into the new year. Surprisingly, the immediate price response following the updates was largely negative. However, shares have lifted off 52-week lows last month, and we believe the market may have overshot its selloff.
We are now constructive on ARQT with several factors supporting a buy thesis including 1) execution on its Zoryve pipeline, 2) robust efficacy data with the label meeting primary and secondary endpoints, 3) additional phase 3 assets due for pipeline conversion, 3) re-rating to the downside with attractive discount to broad sector, 4) Zoryve competing on-top of the current standard of care [corticosteroids] not directly against it, 5) Zoryve added to the Express Scripts national formularies. The company left Q3 last year with ~$480mm in cash and looks well capitalized to continue driving shareholder value with the aforementioned points. It's full pipeline is observed in Exhibit 2. Net-net, we rate ARQT a buy for those speculating on late-stage clinical assets.
Exhibit 1. AQRT breakout above downtrend
Exhibit 2.
Atopic dermatitis ("AD") is the most prevalent form of eczema, impacting ~10mm children and 16.5mm adults across the U.S. The AD treatment market is expected to see significant growth in the coming years, with projections estimating its value to reach $22.6Bn by FY31', growing at a CAGR of 15.1%. Additional research points to 9% CAGR into FY30'. This growth is attributed to an increase in product approvals and the advent of biologic treatments for management. In recent years, notable advancements in the field have been made, with FDA approvals to labels such as Dupixent by Sanofi [ages 6 months to 5 years], and AbbVie's RINVOQ, approved for the treatment of severe AD in both children aged 12+ and adults. This latter medication has been specifically recommended for those who have not responded to previous treatments involving injections or pills. Moreover, Opzelura, Dermavant and Vtama are Zoryve's competitors in the topical cream segment.
It's therefore pleasing therefore to observe that ARQT made several recent advancements in its Zoryve segment:
The run of clinical trial momentum is attractive and appears to be overly discounted by the market. Initially driving the selloff last year, was ARQT's decision to acquire Ducentis BioTherapeutics Ltd, with a cash-scrip consideration of $16mm in cash and $14mm in ARQT stock. Yet, the transaction has potential to broaden ARQT's AD profile via access to the DS-234 compound from Ducentis, albeit in the biologics division. We won't see evidence for this until it pulls through to earnings, however.
The company left the quarter with ~$480mm in cash and marketable securities at the exit of Q3. For the 9-months to September 30th, it had run through ~$185.6mmm in CFFO, and, subsequently secured a $300mm cash inflow made up of $161.5mm in stock issuance and $125mm from issuance of interest bearing debt. Net-net, it burnt ~$7mm in cash after the entire period. Based on these figures, and the rate of cash-burn at the operational level, we estimate the company has a runway of ~2.5 years on its current position [Exhibit 3].
Exhibit 3. ARQT estimated cash runway, based on current position Q3 FY22'
This runway is quintessential to sustain the firm's planned growth activities in FY23', and this adds another bullish tilt to the risk/reward calculus.
There are several risks to the investment thesis. Namely, the market's muted reaction to ARQT's recent updates. There is a large risk this could continue, and that competitors listed could instead attract the risk capital. The volatility of small-cap, pre-revenue biotech companies is also a potential concern, given the potential for wide price swings. We encourage investors to realize these risks.
With respect to our investment thesis, we believe the stock has been oversold and we are expecting positive updates in its FY22 earnings at the end of February [Exhibit 4]. Net-net, we rate ARQT a buy, looking to play the momentum around its Zoryve label.
Exhibit 4.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARQT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
