Feb. 09, 2023 5:30 AM ETThe Clorox Company (CLX)
Summary

  • Volume declines continue and may accelerate as consumers spend less.
  • Gross margins are below the historical average.
  • The stock looks overvalued on valuation metrics and a discounted cash flow model.
  • Dividend income seekers may be better off investing in short-term Treasuries, which have a higher yield than Clorox.

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) is a good company to own for the long-term for dividend income and growth but is currently overvalued. The valuation metrics and a discounted cash flow model show that the current valuation is unjustified. The

Clorox Annual Revenue, Gross, Operating Profits, and Margins

Clorox Annual Revenue, Gross, Operating Profits, and Margins (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Clorox Annual Gross Margin [2013-2022]

Clorox Annual Gross Margin [2013-2022] (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Clorox Quarterly Revenue, Gross, Operating Profit, and Margins

Clorox Quarterly Revenue, Gross, Operating Profit, and Margins (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Clorox Q2 2023 Y/Y Change in Segment Sales, Price, and Volume

Clorox Q2 2023 Y/Y Change in Segment Sales, Price, and Volume (The Clorox Company Earnings Press Release, Author Compilation)

Clorox Q1 2023 Y/Y Change in Segment Sales, Price, and Volume

Clorox Q1 2023 Y/Y Change in Segment Sales, Price, and Volume (The Clorox Company Earnings Press Release, Author Compilation)

RSI and MFI Technical Indicators for Clorox

RSI and MFI Technical Indicators for Clorox (Seeking Alpha)

Discounted Cash Flow Model for The Clorox Company

Discounted Cash Flow Model for The Clorox Company (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

Clorox Days' Sales in Inventory

Clorox Days' Sales in Inventory (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

Prasanna Rajagopal comes with in-depth knowledge of the technology industry, having spent over 15 years in various sectors of the software industry. Prasanna loves to learn and write about business and investment opportunities in technology, media, retail, and industrial companies. Prasanna has a M.B.A. from UCLA Anderson School of Management, a M.S. in Industrial Engineering from Wichita State University and a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from University of Madras.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VOO, CLX,VDC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

