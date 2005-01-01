Bank Of England: 2 Data Points That Will Make Or Break A March Rate Hike

Feb. 09, 2023 6:00 AM ETEWU, EWUS, FKU, HEWU, FLGB
Summary

  • In their hunt for signs of 'inflation persistence', policymakers will be paying particular attention to the service sector.
  • They will also want to see further changes in wage and price-setting behaviour in the Bank's own survey of businesses.
  • One final 25 basis point rate hike in March still looks likely.

Bank of England headquarters - City of London

georgeclerk

By James Smith, Developed Markets Economist

'Inflation persistence' - what does it actually mean?

The Bank of England might be done with rate hikes - or at least that was one possible interpretation of the abrupt change in the

Service-sector inflation

Macrobond, ING calculations

Analysis based on seasonally-adjusted month-on-month changes in various sub-components of the CPI index since 2005. Volatility is measured using the coefficient of variation (standard deviation divided by the mean). Persistence is measured by calculating a simple autoregression on lagged data-points and taking the sum of the lagged coefficients. This follows a similar analysis by the ECB in 2022

UK Inflation

Bank of England

Recruitment

Macrobond (Bank of England Decision Maker Panel)

Raising Prices

ONS Business Insights Survey wave 74

