Wage Growth Cools As Labour Market Softens Further In January, But Jobs Outlook Brightens

Summary

  • The UK labour market remained soft at the start of 2023, according to survey data compiled by S&P Global, with employment coming under pressure from weak demand for staff from employers.
  • More encouragingly, the recruitment industry survey's gauge of employer-demand for staff rose for the first time in nine months in January.
  • With staff shortages moderating, and demand for staff growing at a much reduced rate compared to that seen throughout much of 2021 and 2022, wage growth has slowed accordingly.

UK Economy Improves and Returns to Normal After Crisis

The UK labour market remained soft at the start of 2023, according to survey data compiled by S&P Global, with employment coming under pressure from weak demand for staff from employers. The number of people placed in permanent jobs fell for

UK leading survey indicators of employee jobs growth

demand for staff and business confidence

UK recruitment survey staffing availability, demand for staff and salaries

UK wage growth and permanent salaries

