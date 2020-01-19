JD.Com Falls Back On Logistics In Southeast Asia After E-Commerce Defeat

Feb. 09, 2023 6:30 AM ETJD.com, Inc. (JD)
Summary

  • JD will cease operations in Thailand on March 3 and in Indonesia on March 31, but will stay active in the region as a logistics services company.
  • After eight years in the region, the e-commerce platform has far fewer users in those markets than Alibaba-owned Lazada and Tencent-backed Shopee.
  • Despite its Southeast Asian setback, JD’s broader outlook is still quite promising.

Entrance to JD.com campus in Silicon Valley

Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In January 2020, Richard Liu, founder of the No. 2 Chinese e-commerce platform JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) (9618.HK), said in an internal letter that international expansion, doing business in rural areas, technology, and services were "must-win

