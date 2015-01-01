USD/CAD: Failed Attempt To Gain Higher Levels Could Lead To New Lows

Gino Bruno D'Alessio
Summary

  • Higher current account balance for Canada.
  • GDP growth faster in Canada than previous year.
  • Failed attempt to break above Ichimoku cloud.

World Currency Exchange Table Graph

matejmo

Since printing this year's high on January 3, at 1.3685 USDCAD failed to continue higher and has trended lower as the Loonie strengthened on a higher current account balance which was positive for September 2022 as a percentage of GDP.

Canadian yield curve

TradingView

US yield curve

TradingView

USDCAD daily chart

TradingView

usdcad weekly chart

TradingView

usdcad monthly chart

TradingView

Gino Bruno D'Alessio
Writer and Analyst with over twenty years experience trading in OTC markets, Bonds, FX and Interest Rate Derivatives.

