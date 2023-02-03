Hesai Group IPO: The Risk Of Chinese IPOs

Feb. 09, 2023 7:36 AM ETHesai Group (HSAI)
Douglas McKenny profile picture
Douglas McKenny
16 Followers

Summary

  • Hesai Group, a Chinese company that manufactures LiDAR imaging systems, has released pricing and public details about its upcoming IPO.
  • Hesai is the first Chinese company to launch an American IPO since the end of China’s zero-COVID policy, which will attract attention and concern from those wary of Chinese companies.
  • The LiDAR market has huge growth potential, and Hesai is a leader in this field.
  • Hesai’s financial numbers are mixed, with strong revenue growth on one side and problematic profitability and cash flow numbers on the other.
  • There are some major risks, but investors should strongly consider this IPO given its low valuation compared to competitors.

Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Chinese LiDAR developer Hesai Group (HSAI) has released pricing details about its upcoming IPO. According to MarketWatch, "it plans to sell 9 million American depositary shares in an initial public offering, with each ADS representing

This article was written by

Douglas McKenny profile picture
Douglas McKenny
16 Followers
An economics graduate with a passion for financial history; I apply my knowledge to markets in an effort to hopelessly predict trends and spot value. All opinions are my own and should not be taken seriously.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.