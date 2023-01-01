Hershey: Rich Valuation For A Fantastic Stock

Feb. 09, 2023
Welbeck Ash Research
Summary

  • The Hershey Company sells confectionary products, primarily in the US. The brands under their umbrella include Hershey's, Reese's, and Kit Kat.
  • The business has navigated economic conditions extremely well, growing revenue by over 5% in 2022 with only a <2% decline in GPM.
  • We have observed evidence to suggest the market is transitioning towards healthy / natural foods, which HSY has already made moves to capitalize on.
  • HSY's financials look extremely attractive, marrying growth with free cash flow, something competitors have not replicated.
  • Our only issue with the business is that our valuation suggests the business is currently trading at its fair value, with limited upside. Based on this alone, we consider the stock a hold.

Citing Rising Cost Of Ingredients, Hershey"s Raises Prices 8 Percent

Scott Olson

Company overview:

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products.

US ranking (Hershey's)

Chart
Data by YCharts

US Inflation (Trading Economics)

United States Fed Funds Rate

US FED Funds rate (Trading economics)

Sales bridge (Q4 Investor pack)

HSY - Financials (Tikr Terminal)

HSY - Analyst consensus forecast (Tikr Terminal)

Peer group analysis (Tikr Terminal)

Peer group Valuation (Tikr Terminal)

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research
The focus of our research is to provide insightful and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of sustainable quality. Our view is objective and not sway by the emotion of market sentiment and short-term desires.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

