U.S. Interest Rate Adjustment Post-Jobs Is Over As The 2-Year Yield Backs Away From 4.50%

Feb. 09, 2023 7:25 AM ETFXA, FXC, CYB, EROTF, ULE, EUO, FXE, FXY, JYNFF, YCL, YCS, FXB, GBBEF, UUP, USDU, UDN
Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.4K Followers

Summary

  • Chinese and Hong Kong shares gained more than 1% today. Japan was mixed, and Taiwan and South Korean equities saw minor losses.
  • Europe's STOXX 600 is up over 1%. Nasdaq futures are up nearly 1.2%, while the S&P 500 is lagging slightly.
  • The Swedish krona is the best-performing G10 currency today, surging 2.3% against the USD, which is trading broadly lower.
  • The dollar's jump following last week's extraordinary jump in nonfarm payrolls is being retraced.
  • After slumping to $1.0670 on Tuesday, the euro has recovered nearly a cent. It has approached $1.0780 in the European morning, the highest since Monday.

Higher Interest Rates

wildpixel

Overview

The capital markets have shrugged off the more than 1% loss of the Nasdaq and S&P 500 yesterday and have jumped back into risk assets. The stocks and bonds have been bought and the dollar sold. Chinese and Hong Kong

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.4K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.