Fidelity National Information Services Could Miss Earnings, Potential Buy On Dip

Marcos Rodriguez profile picture
Marcos Rodriguez
32 Followers

Summary

  • Fidelity National's revisions are very negative, with 18/19 EPS revisions being negative and 19/21 revenue revisions being negative.
  • FIS's revenue base is secured by the stability of the bank technology business, which is ripe with long-term contracts and rich in recurring revenue.
  • The company's operating profits are very promising, and reinvestment is largely unnecessary. FIS should produce high levels of FCF and has a good record of shareholder returns, balancing its subpar growth.
  • Due to the maturity of its industry, FIS's growth potential is somewhat hampered.

Investment And Finance Concept - Yellow Down Arrows Over Blue Financial Graph Background

MicroStockHub

Investment Thesis

I find it highly likely that Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) will miss Q4 earnings and find FIS's underlying business model and impressive profitability to be good enough to recommend a BUY if the earnings release

A graph displaying returns from FIS, the S&P500, & Fiserv over the last year.

FIS, S&P 500, & Fiserv (Pitchbook)

This article was written by

Marcos Rodriguez profile picture
Marcos Rodriguez
32 Followers
University of Chicago undergraduate pursuing an investment career, providing fundamental-analysis-based insight into capital markets. Applying refined research skills to investment opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.